WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

NYON, Switzerland — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals in a clash off clubs with a combined 17 European titles. In the other semifinal, Liverpool was drawn to face Roma in a repeat of the 1984 final. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 360 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CAR--F1-CHINESE GP

SHANGHAI — A week ago, Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly came from nowhere to finish in fourth place in the Bahrain Grand Prix. He and his team treated it like a victory. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 605 words, photos.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa made it a middle-distance double at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 800 meters on Friday after taking the 1,500 gold earlier in the week. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 790 words, photos.

BKN--BUCKS-INSIDE GIANNIS

MILWAUKEE — As Giannis Antetokounmpo's skills reach new heights, so does his confidence as he enters his third career postseason. The Bucks open their first-round series against the Celtics on Sunday in Boston. Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 760 words, photos.

GLF--SPANISH OPEN

MADRID — Jon Rahm enters the second round of the Spanish Open one shot off the lead. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1900 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--BAYERN-KOVAC

MUNICH — Niko Kovac is returning to Bayern Munich as coach next season after impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt. The 46-year-old Croat, who played for Bayern from 2001-03, agreed to a three-year contract with the Bundesliga champions starting in July. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Girona hosts Real Betis in the Spanish league with both teams fighting for a Europa League spot. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Ohtani's 3-run triple leads Angels to 7-1 win over Royals. SENT: 1,080 words, photos

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Artemi Panarin lifts Blue Jackets past Capitals in OT. SENT: 700 words, photos.

