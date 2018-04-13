BC-COM--Medal Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Gold Coast, Australia
|After Medal Events Friday
|G
|S
|B
|Total
|Australia
|65
|49 54 168
|England
|31
|34 34 99
|India
|17
|11 14 42
|Canada
|14
|34 26 74
|South Africa
|13
|10 12 35
|New Zealand
|10
|14 12 36
|Scotland
|9
|13 19 41
|Nigeria
|8
|5 5 18
|Cyprus
|8
|1 5 14
|Wales
|7
|10 12 29
|Jamaica
|6
|8 8 22
|Malaysia
|5
|5 10 20
|Singapore
|3
|1 1 5
|Uganda
|3
|0 2 5
|Kenya
|2
|5 6 13
|Samoa
|2
|2 0 4
|Botswana
|2
|1 0 3
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2
|1 0 3
|Bahamas
|1
|2 0 3
|Papua New Guinea
|1 2 0 3
|Northern Ireland
|1 1 4 6
|Fiji
|1 0 2 3
|Bermuda
|1 0 0 1
|Grenada
|1 0 0 1
|British Virgin Is.
|1 0 0 1
|Bangladesh
|0 2 0 2
|Sri Lanka
|0 1 5 6
|Isle of Man
|0 1 0 1
|Mauritius
|0 1 0 1
|Nauru
|0 1 0 1
Pakistan 0 0 3 3
|Vanuatu
|0 0 2 2
|Cameroon
|0 0 1 1
|Cook Islands
|0 0 1 1
|Dominica
|0 0 1 1
|Ghana
|0 0 1 1
|Malta
|0 0 1 1
|Norfolk Island
|0 0 1 1
|Seychelles
|0 0 1 1
|Solomon Islands
|0 0 1 1