  1. Home
  2. World

BC-COM--Medal Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/13 21:34
BC-COM--Medal Standings,0217 Commonwealth Games Medal Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Gold Coast, Australia
After Medal Events Friday
G S B Total
Australia 65 49 54 168
England 31 34 34 99
India 17 11 14 42
Canada 14 34 26 74
South Africa 13 10 12 35
New Zealand 10 14 12 36
Scotland 9 13 19 41
Nigeria 8 5 5 18
Cyprus 8 1 5 14
Wales 7 10 12 29
Jamaica 6 8 8 22
Malaysia 5 5 10 20
Singapore 3 1 1 5
Uganda 3 0 2 5
Kenya 2 5 6 13
Samoa 2 2 0 4
Botswana 2 1 0 3
Trinidad and Tobago 2 1 0 3
Bahamas 1 2 0 3
Papua New Guinea 1 2 0 3
Northern Ireland 1 1 4 6
Fiji 1 0 2 3
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Grenada 1 0 0 1
British Virgin Is. 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 0 2 0 2
Sri Lanka 0 1 5 6
Isle of Man 0 1 0 1
Mauritius 0 1 0 1
Nauru 0 1 0 1

Pakistan 0 0 3 3

Vanuatu 0 0 2 2
Cameroon 0 0 1 1
Cook Islands 0 0 1 1
Dominica 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Malta 0 0 1 1
Norfolk Island 0 0 1 1
Seychelles 0 0 1 1
Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1