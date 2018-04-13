Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;W;18;74%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNW;12;40%;40%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Plenty of sun;27;13;WNW;15;46%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Drenching rain;13;11;NW;28;80%;96%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Partly sunny;17;11;ESE;10;73%;74%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Sunny;9;-1;NNW;5;58%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;30;16;Rain and drizzle;21;13;NNW;13;52%;88%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;15;-4;Sunshine and cooler;7;-4;NNE;14;37%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;32;20;A shower in the p.m.;32;20;SSE;6;64%;64%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;25;12;Hazy and very warm;26;15;N;10;49%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;19;14;Showers around;22;17;WSW;23;82%;83%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;26;16;Sunny and beautiful;29;17;E;10;48%;10%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;38;25;A morning shower;34;25;SE;10;68%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;33;21;Some sun;34;22;SE;9;46%;41%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;36;27;Sunshine and warm;36;28;S;13;63%;14%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;16;11;A touch of rain;16;12;N;23;77%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Sunny and breezy;19;5;N;28;21%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;25;12;Warm with some sun;26;15;ENE;8;62%;3%;6

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;19;11;Rain tapering off;18;11;SSE;22;75%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;18;10;Rain and drizzle;18;9;SSE;8;77%;81%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A t-storm in spots;23;17;SE;14;74%;69%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;20;8;Partly sunny;21;10;E;9;51%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;17;9;A p.m. t-storm;18;10;SSW;8;70%;82%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;25;10;Warm with hazy sun;24;10;ESE;11;64%;26%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;21;8;Sun and some clouds;23;12;ESE;7;52%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;22;16;NE;17;59%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;17;A t-storm in spots;25;18;N;5;59%;84%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;15;12;Rain and a t-storm;17;9;NW;13;86%;78%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;36;20;Sunshine, summerlike;35;20;ENE;15;15%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;21;14;Sunny and nice;22;14;SSE;20;70%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ESE;7;62%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;28;A shower or t-storm;35;29;SSE;13;69%;80%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm, cooler;10;5;Rain and drizzle;7;4;ENE;32;92%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;25;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SSE;8;72%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;12;9;Afternoon rain;11;6;SSW;14;87%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Brilliant sunshine;24;18;Sun, some clouds;23;18;N;19;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;30;10;Cooler with sunshine;17;4;NNW;26;37%;10%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thunderstorm;27;23;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SSE;15;89%;91%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;37;20;Hazy and very warm;37;21;N;14;27%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Very windy;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;12;0;E;21;41%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;S;12;57%;61%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;7;70%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;11;6;Clearing, a shower;12;8;SE;22;78%;85%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;26;10;An afternoon shower;25;13;NNE;13;28%;80%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;16;11;Partly sunny;18;13;W;19;69%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;NNE;11;79%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;24;12;An afternoon shower;25;14;ESE;8;58%;57%;9

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;31;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;12;54%;26%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and cooler;10;-1;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;E;10;67%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;35;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SSE;14;60%;57%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;30;21;SW;10;75%;41%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;22;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;28;72%;75%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;37;23;Hazy sunshine;36;24;SE;9;46%;44%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun;32;18;Mostly cloudy;31;18;NNE;12;40%;27%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;18;11;NE;15;71%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;E;10;73%;72%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;N;14;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;SSE;7;61%;32%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;24;9;Partly sunny;20;10;N;10;45%;64%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;35;25;Hazy sun and warm;37;27;W;19;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;26;13;Hazy sunshine;28;14;S;10;45%;9%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;23;Mostly sunny, warm;41;24;NNE;22;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and mild;21;7;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;SE;16;53%;29%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;31;25;An afternoon shower;30;26;E;22;61%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;30;23;Showers around;29;22;SSE;9;74%;70%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;37;26;SSW;10;51%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;35;24;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;7;79%;90%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;1;A t-storm in spots;15;2;ENE;14;54%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;12;71%;67%;7

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;23;19;Clearing;23;19;SSE;10;73%;25%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;16;10;Clouds and sun;17;12;SW;11;69%;62%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;13;6;Some sun, fog early;16;9;E;8;68%;64%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Sunny and warm;28;15;SW;9;28%;4%;9

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;N;9;81%;75%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;13;6;Partly sunny;18;8;WSW;8;57%;18%;4

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;WSW;6;78%;83%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;29;24;A morning t-storm;28;24;S;10;79%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;26;Nice with sunshine;35;26;E;15;51%;11%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunlit, breezy, nice;26;13;Rain, breezy, cooler;16;11;W;33;66%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;SSE;9;23%;25%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;A shower or two;30;25;SE;18;64%;67%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Brilliant sunshine;15;2;Clouds and sun, mild;16;8;SE;16;46%;60%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;S;11;73%;82%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;19;13;Partly sunny;21;15;ENE;15;52%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;-1;Colder with snow;0;-4;NE;11;48%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;11;-1;Sunshine;12;2;SSW;7;48%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;27;Hazy sun and humid;33;27;NW;12;64%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;25;15;A stray t-shower;24;16;WSW;11;69%;86%;7

New York, United States;Warmer with some sun;25;16;Partial sunshine;27;8;ENE;14;47%;31%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Sunny and very warm;29;16;W;12;42%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;13;-1;Cloudy and cooler;5;-3;WNW;19;63%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;18;7;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;15;S;6;56%;85%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;8;0;Partly sunny;11;3;N;8;66%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;-3;Colder with snow;1;-5;NE;22;56%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;29;26;Morning showers;29;26;E;12;79%;93%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;11;68%;65%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;23;Couple of t-storms;30;24;ENE;15;71%;76%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;18;10;Heavy thunderstorms;18;9;SSW;10;76%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;ESE;14;54%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny, warm;37;27;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;SW;10;51%;23%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;13;78%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;ESE;10;49%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;20;9;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;SSE;11;53%;9%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;20;7;Cooler with rain;12;4;WSW;9;73%;67%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;20;12;Showers around;20;11;SSW;10;55%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;15;10;A shower;17;8;WNW;14;74%;57%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A morning shower;29;23;SSE;11;76%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;10;7;Rain and drizzle;9;6;ESE;13;72%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;Mostly sunny, mild;17;9;SE;14;53%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;25;A t-storm around;29;23;WNW;12;71%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;32;19;Hazy sun;33;21;NE;13;13%;3%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;9;Warmer;27;14;NE;11;56%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;Sunshine;13;1;S;10;59%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;18;10;Sunshine and nice;17;10;W;15;69%;10%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;8;71%;67%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;28;23;A shower or two;27;24;ESE;26;72%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;WSW;7;94%;37%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;24;10;A p.m. t-storm;23;10;NNW;8;41%;80%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SW;5;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;NNE;13;66%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;15;9;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;10;69%;62%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;11;9;Periods of rain;11;7;S;14;78%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;21;9;A little rain;13;6;WNW;9;71%;63%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;14;Rain and drizzle;17;12;NW;22;81%;60%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;NW;9;79%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;26;11;A shower or t-storm;24;10;SE;11;66%;60%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;22;E;24;69%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Mostly sunny;12;4;SE;10;63%;56%;4

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;18;W;33;37%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;31;23;Clouds and sun;33;20;NNW;9;64%;84%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;11;2;Sunny, not as cool;14;5;SSE;10;55%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;27;13;Cloudy and very warm;28;14;SSE;9;31%;55%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. rain;19;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;NE;17;65%;96%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;14;35%;77%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;SW;11;56%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;29;18;E;8;46%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;17;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;15;S;24;57%;84%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;5;2;Snow and sleet;3;-2;ENE;33;84%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Partly sunny, warmer;31;17;W;21;39%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;24;15;Severe thunderstorms;21;13;SSE;26;76%;88%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;2;-9;Sunny and milder;11;-4;SE;14;25%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cool with downpours;10;7;A few showers;11;4;ESE;10;60%;98%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;22;8;Some sun, pleasant;22;12;SE;8;48%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;34;25;Hotter with sunshine;40;25;NNE;8;36%;41%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and pleasant;16;6;Sun and clouds, mild;18;9;SSE;18;54%;67%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;21;9;SW;14;48%;7%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;12;9;Mostly cloudy;15;10;ESE;21;63%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;39;24;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;W;9;42%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy, not as warm;19;9;A t-shower in spots;18;3;E;7;52%;42%;8

