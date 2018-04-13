Russia: Chemical watchdog report doesn't back British claim

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's foreign minister says a new report on the poisoning of a former spy does nothing to support Britain's contention that Russia was behind the attack.

Investigators at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed British findings that double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in Britain on March 4.

But it didn't say who was responsible for the poisoning. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the report does nothing to back the British allegations that Moscow was behind the attack, which Moscow denies. Britain says scientific analysis of the poison is only one of the factors that has led it to blame Russia.

Russia has accused Britain of waging a defamation campaign, manipulating public opinion and hiding facts.