Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;W;11;74%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;A t-storm in spots;93;76;NNW;7;40%;40%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;Plenty of sun;81;56;WNW;9;46%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;62;49;Drenching rain;56;51;NW;17;80%;96%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;60;46;Partly sunny;63;51;ESE;6;73%;74%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;34;Sunny;49;30;NNW;3;58%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;85;61;Rain and drizzle;69;55;NNW;8;52%;88%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;59;24;Sunshine and cooler;45;26;NNE;9;37%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;90;69;A shower in the p.m.;89;68;SSE;4;64%;64%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;77;54;Hazy and very warm;79;58;N;6;49%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;67;58;Showers around;71;62;WSW;14;82%;83%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;79;60;Sunny and beautiful;85;63;E;6;48%;10%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;101;77;A morning shower;94;76;SE;6;68%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;91;70;Some sun;94;71;SE;6;46%;41%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;97;81;Sunshine and warm;97;82;S;8;63%;14%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;60;52;A touch of rain;61;54;N;14;77%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;53;43;Sunny and breezy;66;41;N;17;21%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;77;53;Warm with some sun;78;59;ENE;5;62%;3%;6

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;66;52;Rain tapering off;65;51;SSE;14;75%;69%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;65;50;Rain and drizzle;64;48;SSE;5;77%;81%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;75;63;A t-storm in spots;74;63;SE;9;74%;69%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;69;46;Partly sunny;70;50;E;5;51%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;62;49;A p.m. t-storm;64;50;SSW;5;70%;82%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;77;50;Warm with hazy sun;76;49;ESE;7;64%;26%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;71;47;Sun and some clouds;73;54;ESE;4;52%;2%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;67;57;Mostly sunny;72;61;NE;10;59%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;62;A t-storm in spots;78;64;N;3;59%;84%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;60;53;Rain and a t-storm;62;49;NW;8;86%;78%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;96;69;Sunshine, summerlike;96;68;ENE;9;15%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;70;57;Sunny and nice;71;57;SSE;13;70%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;66;A t-storm in spots;80;67;ESE;4;62%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;83;A shower or t-storm;94;84;SSE;8;69%;80%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm, cooler;50;41;Rain and drizzle;44;39;ENE;20;92%;97%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;76;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SSE;5;72%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;54;48;Afternoon rain;52;43;SSW;9;87%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Brilliant sunshine;74;64;Sun, some clouds;74;65;N;12;84%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;85;49;Cooler with sunshine;62;40;NNW;16;37%;10%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thunderstorm;81;74;Showers and t-storms;85;75;SSE;10;89%;91%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;99;69;Hazy and very warm;99;71;N;8;27%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Very windy;44;29;Mostly cloudy;54;32;E;13;41%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;97;78;S;7;57%;61%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;5;70%;63%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;52;43;Clearing, a shower;54;46;SE;14;78%;85%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;78;50;An afternoon shower;77;55;NNE;8;28%;80%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;61;52;Partly sunny;64;55;W;12;69%;3%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;NNE;7;79%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;74;54;An afternoon shower;77;57;ESE;5;58%;57%;9

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sun;87;71;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;8;54%;26%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and cooler;50;30;Plenty of sunshine;50;33;E;7;67%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;95;81;A t-storm around;96;80;SSE;9;60%;57%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;86;74;Partly sunny;85;70;SW;6;75%;41%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;83;72;A shower or two;82;73;ENE;18;72%;75%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;99;74;Hazy sunshine;97;75;SE;5;46%;44%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun;89;65;Mostly cloudy;87;64;NNE;7;40%;27%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;70;53;Mostly sunny, nice;65;52;NE;9;71%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;6;73%;72%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;N;8;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;SSE;5;61%;32%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;75;48;Partly sunny;68;49;N;6;45%;64%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;95;78;Hazy sun and warm;98;80;W;12;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;79;55;Hazy sunshine;82;57;S;6;45%;9%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;74;Mostly sunny, warm;105;75;NNE;14;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and mild;70;45;Partly sunny, nice;65;49;SE;10;53%;29%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;87;77;An afternoon shower;87;79;E;14;61%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;86;73;Showers around;84;72;SSE;5;74%;70%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;99;80;SSW;6;51%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;95;76;A heavy thunderstorm;91;76;NNE;4;79%;90%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;34;A t-storm in spots;59;36;ENE;8;54%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SW;8;71%;67%;7

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;73;67;Clearing;74;67;SSE;6;73%;25%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;61;50;Clouds and sun;62;53;SW;7;69%;62%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;55;43;Some sun, fog early;62;48;E;5;68%;64%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;Sunny and warm;82;58;SW;6;28%;4%;9

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;N;6;81%;75%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;55;43;Partly sunny;64;47;WSW;5;57%;18%;4

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;87;79;A shower or t-storm;86;80;WSW;4;78%;83%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;85;75;A morning t-storm;83;75;S;6;79%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;80;Nice with sunshine;95;79;E;9;51%;11%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunlit, breezy, nice;78;55;Rain, breezy, cooler;61;52;W;21;66%;85%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;50;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;SSE;6;23%;25%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;A shower or two;86;78;SE;11;64%;67%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Brilliant sunshine;60;36;Clouds and sun, mild;62;46;SE;10;46%;60%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;S;7;73%;82%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;66;55;Partly sunny;70;59;ENE;9;52%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;30;Colder with snow;32;24;NE;7;48%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;53;31;Sunshine;53;35;SSW;4;48%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;81;Hazy sun and humid;91;81;NW;8;64%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;77;60;A stray t-shower;76;61;WSW;7;69%;86%;7

New York, United States;Warmer with some sun;77;62;Partial sunshine;80;46;ENE;9;47%;31%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;82;59;Sunny and very warm;85;60;W;7;42%;1%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;56;29;Cloudy and cooler;41;26;WNW;12;63%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Not as warm;65;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;60;S;4;56%;85%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;47;31;Partly sunny;52;37;N;5;66%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;27;Colder with snow;34;23;NE;14;56%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;85;78;Morning showers;84;78;E;8;79%;93%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNW;7;68%;65%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;88;74;Couple of t-storms;87;75;ENE;9;71%;76%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;65;50;Heavy thunderstorms;64;49;SSW;6;76%;86%;2

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;ESE;8;54%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny, warm;99;81;Mostly sunny, warm;98;81;SW;6;51%;23%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;8;78%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;71;An afternoon shower;90;70;ESE;6;49%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;69;48;Partly sunny, mild;70;47;SSE;7;53%;9%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;69;45;Cooler with rain;54;39;WSW;6;73%;67%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;53;Showers around;67;52;SSW;6;55%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;58;50;A shower;63;47;WNW;9;74%;57%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;73;A morning shower;84;74;SSE;7;76%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;51;44;Rain and drizzle;49;42;ESE;8;72%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;Mostly sunny, mild;62;48;SE;9;53%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partial sunshine;88;76;A t-storm around;84;74;WNW;7;71%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Blowing dust;90;67;Hazy sun;92;70;NE;8;13%;3%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;69;49;Warmer;80;57;NE;7;56%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;Sunshine;56;34;S;6;59%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;64;50;Sunshine and nice;63;51;W;9;69%;10%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;A t-storm in spots;78;64;E;5;71%;67%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;82;74;A shower or two;81;74;ESE;16;72%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;Partly sunny, humid;75;64;WSW;5;94%;37%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;74;50;A p.m. t-storm;73;50;NNW;5;41%;80%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;78;49;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;SW;3;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;83;70;An afternoon shower;83;70;NNE;8;66%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;59;48;Partly sunny;63;48;SW;6;69%;62%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;52;48;Periods of rain;52;44;S;9;78%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;70;48;A little rain;55;43;WNW;5;71%;63%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;57;Rain and drizzle;63;54;NW;14;81%;60%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;80;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;NW;6;79%;63%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;78;52;A shower or t-storm;75;51;SE;7;66%;60%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower or two;84;72;E;15;69%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;Mostly sunny;53;39;SE;6;63%;56%;4

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;64;W;20;37%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A strong t-storm;88;73;Clouds and sun;91;68;NNW;5;64%;84%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;52;35;Sunny, not as cool;58;41;SSE;6;55%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and warm;81;55;Cloudy and very warm;82;58;SSE;6;31%;55%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. rain;66;52;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;NE;10;65%;96%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;Partly sunny;69;52;WNW;9;35%;77%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;SW;7;56%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;76;53;Partly sunny;85;64;E;5;46%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;62;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;60;S;15;57%;84%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain this afternoon;42;35;Snow and sleet;37;28;ENE;20;84%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;76;63;Partly sunny, warmer;88;63;W;13;39%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;75;59;Severe thunderstorms;70;56;SSE;16;76%;88%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;36;16;Sunny and milder;52;24;SE;9;25%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cool with downpours;50;45;A few showers;52;40;ESE;6;60%;98%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;72;47;Some sun, pleasant;71;54;SE;5;48%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;93;77;Hotter with sunshine;103;77;NNE;5;36%;41%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and pleasant;61;42;Sun and clouds, mild;64;47;SSE;11;54%;67%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;51;Partly sunny, warm;70;48;SW;9;48%;7%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;54;47;Mostly cloudy;60;50;ESE;13;63%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;W;5;42%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy, not as warm;66;47;A t-shower in spots;64;38;E;4;52%;42%;8

