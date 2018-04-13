Swedish culture minister backs ex-Nobel body head

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden's culture minister has posted a photo on Instagram in support of the ousted head of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in Literature, saying "feminist battle happens every day."

Alice Bah Kuhnke is seen in a white high-necked blouse with a knot, similar to blouses worn by the ousted official, Sara Danius.

Her post came as other Swedish women posted images of themselves in blouses with bows as anger grew over Danius' departure.

Many are outraged by what appears to be women paying the price for the alleged misbehavior of a man, Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden.

Arnault's wife, Katarina Frostenson, has also been forced out of the academy recently in a scandal that threatens to hurt the image of the acclaimed body.