Madrid-Bayern, Liverpool-Roma in Champions League semifinals

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals.

The two teams, who have a combined 17 European titles, have never met in the final but this will be their seventh semifinal meeting in the 63-year-old competition.

In the other semifinal, Liverpool was drawn to face Roma in a repeat of the 1984 final. The English team won that match in the Italian club's home stadium.

The first legs will be played on April 24-25, with the return games on May 1-2. The final is scheduled for May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.