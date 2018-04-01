Taiwan Ministry of Culture and Fulbright sign MoU on new exchange program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To cultivate more talent in art administration and deepen and expand cultural exchanges between Taiwan and the United States, the Ministry of Culture and Fulbright Taiwan signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an art administration exchange program on Friday. The three-year program is supporting three grantees to the US for three months each year, with a total of nine talented Taiwanese to receive the grant starting next year.

This agreement will provide grants for Taiwan art professionals to conduct short-term exchange projects in the United States in the areas of Arts Administration, Policy Research and Development, International Marketing, and Copyright Policy Studies.

At the signing ceremony, Cloud Gate founder Lin Hwai-Ming shared his experience as a Fulbright scholar in New York and gave valuable advice to the future Fulbright grantees.

Lin resigned from the Cloud Gate in 1988 due to work overload. He applied for a Fulbright grant and was placed at New York University to study performance theory. “They will place you where you want to be and where you should be, with a network which provides opportunities to interact effectively with American talent.”

Fulbright Taiwan is an independent nonprofit foundation established in Taiwan 60 years ago promoting international education exchange.

The Fulbright Taiwan vision is, “a world with a little more knowledge, and a little less conflict,” Dr. William Vocke, the Executive Director of the Foundation said at the press conference.

The grantee will be granted a stipend, books, a travel allowance, and health insurance during their stay in the US, and the organization will help to place people at art and culture organizations across America.

For more information, please visit: http://www.fulbright.org.tw/dispPageBox/MainEn.aspx?ddsPageID=FOSEENGHP