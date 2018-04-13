Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/16/2018

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

TUESDAY

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.