  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese billionaire Joe Tsai buys 49% stake in NBA Brooklyn Nets basketball team

Jeremy Lin plays for the Brooklyn Nets

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/13 17:44

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Brooklyn Nets owner, Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold a 49-percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Taiwanese billionaire Joe Tsai(蔡崇信).

Taiwanese descent Jeremy Lin(林書豪) plays for the Brooklyn Nets and he is one of the few Asian-Americans in NBA history, and the first American of Taiwanese descent to play in the league. 

Prokhorov will continue to be the team's controlling owner through Onexim Sports and Entertainment Holding, and the sale will not affect its day-to-day management and basketball operations.

According to the Associated Press, the deal signed between Prokhorov and Tsai allows the latter to acquire further shares in 2021. If exercised, he would be likely to become the controlling owner of the Brooklyn Nets in the near future. However, the sale between them does not include Barclays Center. 

Joe Tsai is the executive vice-chairman and co-founder of China-based global internet company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. 
Mikhail Prokhorov
Joe Tsai
Jeremy Lin
NBA

RELATED ARTICLES

Prokhorov completes sale of 49 percent of Nets to Tsai
2018/04/13 11:20
Jeremy Lin on the list of 100 greatest NBA “Game Changers” of all-time
2018/03/30 19:44
Taiwanese fan flies 6,500 miles to watch Vince Carter, gets to join practice
2018/02/12 15:10
The tough gets going, Jeremy Lin welcomes 2018
2018/01/03 10:32
Jeremy Lin blows out his knee, done for season
2017/10/20 12:12