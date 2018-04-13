Germany: 3 Syrians arrested over alleged extremist links

BERLIN (AP) — Three Syrian men accused of membership in Islamic extremist groups have been arrested in Germany. One of them is believed to have tried to recruit people in Germany to fight in Syria's civil war.

Police and prosecutors said the men, who entered Germany as asylum-seekers in 2015, were arrested Thursday in Saarlouis, near the French border. Authorities said Friday a refugee home employee tipped officials off after recognizing one suspect in a video that showed him in uniform with weapons.

Officials accuse the 23-year-old of membership in the Ahrar al-Sham group and say he tried to recruit fighters over the internet. His alleged accomplices, 21 and 27, are accused of having belonged to the Islamic State group in Syria.

Authorities say there's no evidence the three planned attacks in Europe.