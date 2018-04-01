Taipei to award scholarships to students from India and Malaysia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Government said Friday it wanted to provide 200 scholarships for master’s and PhD students from India and Malaysia to study information communications technology and engineering.

Recruitment for 20 scholarships for the academic year 2018-2019 has already begun, but the program will be expanded to 200 for the year after that, the Central News Agency reported.

Each student selected will receive NT$80,000 (US$2,700) for tuition fees and NT$36,000 (US$1,220) for room and board per academic year.

Master’s students can apply for a two-year scholarship and PhD students for four years, while a master’s followed by doctoral studies can lead to five years of scholarships, according to CNA.

Once they have completed the program, the new graduates will have to work in Taiwan for at least two years.

The scholarships might eventually be expanded to benefit 240 students per year, including candidates from other countries, such as Turkey, which has reportedly expressed interest in the program.

Taipei City has cooperated on the scheme with about a dozen prominent Taiwanese companies in the electronics sector in order to provide the students with training and jobs.

Taiwan’s current government has promoted its “New Southbound Policy” to intensify ties with nations in South Asia and Southeast Asia, including India and Malaysia.