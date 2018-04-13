  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/13 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 10 2 .833
Toronto 8 5 .615
New York 6 7 .462
Baltimore 5 8 .385
Tampa Bay 3 9 .250 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 5 .615
Chicago 4 8 .333
Detroit 4 8 .333
Kansas City 3 8 .273 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 3 .786
Houston 9 4 .692
Seattle 6 4 .600 3
Oakland 5 8 .385
Texas 4 10 .286 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 7

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10 p.m.