In Africa, US special forces shifting approach on extremism

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Even as Islamic State group fighters cause fear across Africa's Sahel region, al-Qaida-linked extremists pose the more serious long-term threat, the U.S. military's special operations commander in Africa tells The Associated Press.

Maj. Gen. Marcus Hicks spoke on the sidelines of the annual U.S. counterterror exercise to train West African special forces.

He says reversing the worsening security situation in the region "will be frustratingly, unsatisfyingly slow."

Hicks points to last month's deadly attack on the army headquarters and heavily guarded French Embassy in Burkina Faso that was claimed by an al-Qaida-linked group in Mali.

It was the first evidence of a transition away from attacks on "soft" targets such as hotels.

Close to 1,000 members of U.S. special forces are in Africa.