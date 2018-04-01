Gasoline prices in Taiwan likely to hit 40-month high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the weekend, prices of gasoline are likely to rise by NT$0.6 to hit a 40-month high, reports said Friday.

The tense situation in the Middle East following a gas attack on civilians in Syria has fueled rises in global oil prices, which are likely to be translated into price hikes for local motorists early next Monday morning.

In addition, Russia and the member states of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are considering slashing production levels, which could help the upward momentum.

According to the formula used by CPC Corp., Taiwan, the prices could rise by an average of NT$0.6 a liter, the Central News Agency reported.

In the event of the predictions being realized, 92 octane unleaded gasoline would cost NT$27.3 (US$0.93) a liter, 95 unleaded NT$28.8, 98 unleaded NT$30.8, and super diesel NT$25.2, according to CNA.

The official announcement of the new prices by CPC is expected at noon on April 15.