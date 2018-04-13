Make a splash at the 2018 New Taipei Water Festival April 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 New Taipei Water Festival will take place in the Zhonghe District of New Taipei on April 15, featuring an installation of Myanmar’s famed “Golden Pagoda” and an array of fun-packed activities, reported CNA.

Eminent monks of Theravada Buddhism will also grace the festival to participate in cleansing rituals and prayer sessions, according to Yu Wen, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

As a warm-up for the annual festival, a number of “peacock dance” performers joined girls sporting traditional Burmese and Thai dresses in riding a float that paraded through Banqiao and Zhonghe districts.

Hu Wei-xin, President of the Chinese-Myanmar Bilateral Economic & Cultural Association, noted that the custom of water pouring is practiced as a way to wash away sins and bad luck while heralding a new year with a fresh start.



The festivities will be held at Huaxin Street in Zhonghe District, which boasts a large Burmese-Chinese population. Yu invites members of the public to get a taste of what it’s like to experience an authentic Buddhist festival from Southeast Asia, in addition to a variety of activities including book fairs, cooking sessions, film screenings, and commercial district exploration.