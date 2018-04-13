Asia cautious about possible Trump rethink on trade deal

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and New Zealand are reacting cautiously to U.S. President Donald Trump's request that his administration re-examine a Pacific Rim trade deal that he pulled the U.S. out of shortly after taking office.

Japanese officials said Friday they welcome the move if it means that Trump is recognizing the importance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. They cautioned, though, that renegotiating part or parts of the complex agreement would be difficult.

New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker says his country is open to the idea of the U.S. re-joining but that the American position remains unclear given differing views within the Trump administration.

Japan and New Zealand are among 11 countries that signed the agreement last month after deciding to go ahead without the United States.