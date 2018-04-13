Fulong sand sculpture festival coming to New Taipei April 21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 11th edition of the annual Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival is coming to New Taipei on April 21.

For the first time in the history of the festival, upside down and underground sculptures will be included for the first time to increase degree of difficulty, said Wu Ching-fu (吳慶福) of the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area administration at a press conference on Wednesday (April 11), reported CNA.

The upside down sculptures will be added on top of existing structures to create a mirror effect, while the underground sculptures will be placed one meter below for an added degree of difficulty, said Lee Ming-hsien (李明憲), creative director of the festival, according to the report.



(Image from www.necoast-nsa.gov.tw)

This year's festival will run from April 21 to July 15 and will feature 76 sand sculptures from both local and international artists. A total of 28 sand sculpture artists have been invited to participate in the event from 13 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, India, Russia, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Togo, China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

The festival takes place on the three kilometer-long golden beach between Yanliao and Fulong on the Northeast Coast. Visitors can take a train, get off at Fulong, and walk for five minutes to the site by following signs along the roads. Visitors who drive can park their cars at the adjacent parking lots of the Yanliao Beach Park, Longmen Sports Park, Longmen Camping Site, and Fulong Visitor Center, and take one of the free hourly shuttle buses running on weekends to the venue.



(CNA image)

The venue of the sand sculpture festival is also a popular place for swimming, canoeing, jet skiing and other water activities.



(Photo by flickr user Kirk Hsu)



(Photo credit: Tourism Bureau website)



(Image from www.necoast-nsa.gov.tw)



Sand sculpture marking 20018 Fulong sand art festival. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau image)



(Image from www.necoast-nsa.gov.tw)

For more information, please visit the official website for the 2018 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival.