Ferrari says mechanic doing 'fine' after pit-stop injury

SHANGHAI (AP) — The Ferrari mechanic who was run over by his own car during a pit stop last week at the Bahrain Grand Prix is back in Italy after surgery on his left leg.

Ferrari team chief Mauricio Arrivabene describes Francesco Cigarini's condition as "fine." He says "as team principal, I am in contact with him."

Cigarini's left leg was run over by the left rear tire of Kimi Raikkonen's car in a botched pit stop. Raikkonen raced away while mechanics were still working on the car.

Arrivabene says an electronic device "was not perfectly read" and gave the car the green light to pull away before the pit stop was completed.

Arrivabene says Ferrari has conducted a review of the incident, as has motor sport's governing body the FIA.