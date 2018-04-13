Mission is possible! Taiwanese tennis player Jason Jung beats top seed in Santaizi ATP Challenger

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese-speaking American tennis pro-Jason Jung(莊吉生) beats top seed Matthew Ebden in Santaizi ATP Challenger.

The 28-year-old Jung knocked off Australian tennis player Matthew Ebden 6-2, 7-6(4) yesterday(April 12) at National Taiwan University Sports Center.

In the interview with Central News Agency yesterday, Jung mentioned that he could only be elated for a while as there will be three more games ahead. He added on by saying," Maybe the fans cannot tell, but I was really very nervous. Ebden can really play smart, and he changes his tactics really quickly. I am really glad that I could secure my win against him today."

Jason Jung played against Ebden thrice and this is the first time he has defeated him.

He would be playing against Japanese tennis player Tatsuma Ito in the quarterfinals today.