Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/13 13:19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 001 000 110—3 9 3
Cleveland 240 300 00x—9 15 2

Fulmer, C.Bell (4), Jimenez (8) and J.Hicks; Bauer, Goody (8), Belisle (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 1-1. L_Fulmer 1-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (3), Lindor (1).

___

New York 000 000 003—3 4 1
Boston 042 000 00x—6 8 2

Gray, German (4), Kahnle (7), Warren (8) and G.Sanchez; Porcello, Walden (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 3-0. L_Gray 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (4).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 3 2
Minnesota 002 000 20x—4 7 1

Giolito, Bummer (7), Volstad (8) and Narvaez; Berrios, Pressly (8), Moya (9) and Castro. W_Berrios 2-1. L_Giolito 0-2.

___

Los Angeles 100 000 510—7 15 0
Kansas City 000 000 010—1 9 0

Tropeano, Johnson (7), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Kennedy, Boyer (7), Maurer (7), Herrera (9), Smith (9) and Butera. W_Tropeano 1-0. L_Kennedy 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (5), Kinsler (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 100 010 400—6 9 0
Chicago 000 100 000—1 7 1

Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hendricks, Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Edwards (9) and Caratini. W_Williams 3-0. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (2), Frazier (1), Polanco 2 (5). Chicago, Schwarber (3).

___

Colorado 210 002 000—5 9 0
Washington 000 010 000—1 4 1

Bettis, Shaw (8), McGee (9) and Iannetta; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Gott (7), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Bettis 2-0. L_G.Gonzalez 1-1. HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu 2 (4). Washington, Kendrick (1).

___

St. Louis 201 011 701—13 12 1
Cincinnati 202 000 000— 4 7 3

Wacha, Brebbia (6), Mayers (7) and Molina, Pena; Romano, Brice (5), Garrett (6), Weiss (7), Rainey (7), Reed (8), Pennington (9) and Barnhart. W_Wacha 2-1. L_Brice 0-2. Sv_Mayers (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (3), Ozuna (2), Molina (4), DeJong (4).

___

San Francisco 300 004 000—7 10 0
San Diego 000 000 000—0 1 1

Stratton, Law (8) and Posey, Hundley; Mitchell, Lyles (4), Brewer (6), Erlin (6) and Hedges. W_Stratton 1-1. L_Mitchell 0-2.