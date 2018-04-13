Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|001
|000
|110—3
|9
|3
|Cleveland
|240
|300
|00x—9
|15
|2
Fulmer, C.Bell (4), Jimenez (8) and J.Hicks; Bauer, Goody (8), Belisle (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 1-1. L_Fulmer 1-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (3), Lindor (1).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|003—3
|4
|1
|Boston
|042
|000
|00x—6
|8
|2
Gray, German (4), Kahnle (7), Warren (8) and G.Sanchez; Porcello, Walden (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 3-0. L_Gray 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (4).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|20x—4
|7
|1
Giolito, Bummer (7), Volstad (8) and Narvaez; Berrios, Pressly (8), Moya (9) and Castro. W_Berrios 2-1. L_Giolito 0-2.
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|510—7
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010—1
|9
|0
Tropeano, Johnson (7), Parker (9) and Maldonado; Kennedy, Boyer (7), Maurer (7), Herrera (9), Smith (9) and Butera. W_Tropeano 1-0. L_Kennedy 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (5), Kinsler (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|400—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hendricks, Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Edwards (9) and Caratini. W_Williams 3-0. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (2), Frazier (1), Polanco 2 (5). Chicago, Schwarber (3).
___
|Colorado
|210
|002
|000—5
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
Bettis, Shaw (8), McGee (9) and Iannetta; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Gott (7), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Bettis 2-0. L_G.Gonzalez 1-1. HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu 2 (4). Washington, Kendrick (1).
___
|St. Louis
|201
|011
|701—13
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|202
|000
|000—
|4
|7
|3
Wacha, Brebbia (6), Mayers (7) and Molina, Pena; Romano, Brice (5), Garrett (6), Weiss (7), Rainey (7), Reed (8), Pennington (9) and Barnhart. W_Wacha 2-1. L_Brice 0-2. Sv_Mayers (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (3), Ozuna (2), Molina (4), DeJong (4).
___
|San Francisco
|300
|004
|000—7
|10
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|1
Stratton, Law (8) and Posey, Hundley; Mitchell, Lyles (4), Brewer (6), Erlin (6) and Hedges. W_Stratton 1-1. L_Mitchell 0-2.