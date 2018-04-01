Get ready to freak out at Taipei's Urban Nomad Opening Freakout

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Urban Nomad Opening Freakout returns for its 10th year of music, circus performers, food, art, and fun.

The Freakout takes place this weekend April 12-13, at Tiger Mountain, near downtown Taipei City. The two-day festival will host 30 local and foreign talents alike.



(photo courtesy of Urban Nomad Opening Freakout)

This festival has 3 stages with numerous bands, DJs, singers, and circus performers. The beautiful mountains will be the backdrop to a lively carousel of music, food, craft beer, art, and fun.

The doors open at 1:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and acts will take the stage at 2:00 pm. The party will continue throughout the day and conclude at midnight.



(photo courtesy of Urban Nomad Opening Freakout)

The major music themes for this year's festival includes garage rock, funk, reggae and world music, along with live DJs. The performer list includes DJ Sonia Calico, DJ Marcus Aurelius, DJ Cross Cutz, The Upptiys (band) and Samantha Panda (aerialist).



(photo courtesy of DJ Marcus Aurelius)

One of the organizers, American DJ Marcus Aurelius, says the biggest act to look forward to is Angelo Moore and The Brand New Step. “Moore is the lead singer of the legendary punk-funk group Fishbone and will be playing with his six-piece jazz outfit, The Brand New Step".



(photo courtesy of Urban Nomad Opening Freakout)

He also boasts about other acts such as the Japanese bands Omni Sight, Walkings, People Jam, and Minnesota Voodoo Men. Another amazing act is the French piano player Laurent Coulondre.



(photo courtesy of Urban Nomad Opening Freakout)

DJ Marcus Aurelius invites everyone to come out and to bring "their kids, their dogs, a great attitude, a willingness to discover new things and have their brains split open by seeing things they have never seen before.”

The Opening Freakout music festival is the prelude to the Urban Nomad Film Fest, which takes place May 17-27. The Film Fest will present films from local filmmakers and filmmakers from nearby countries.



(photo courtesy of Urban Nomad Opening Freakout)

For more information, please check out the Facebook page Urban Nomad Opening Freakout.

For more information about Urban Nomad Film Fest, please check out their Facebook Urban Nomad.