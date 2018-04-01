Tourism between Taiwan and Vietnam surged in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Relations between Taiwan and Vietnam appear to be constantly improving.



In the area of tourism, reciprocal visits by Taiwanese and Vietnamese travelers to each other's country have continue to increase annually, according to Vietnam’s National Administration of Tourism.



Vietnamese media notes that over 616,000 Taiwanese tourists made a visit to Vietnam in 2017 which represents an incredible 121.5 percent increase year-on-year compared to 2016.



That number is also expected to continue increasing past 800,000 visitors for the year 2018.



Likewise, a similar increase in Vietnamese tourists to Taiwan was also recorded for 2017. Over 380,000 Vietnamese tourists are recorded as having visited Taiwan last year, which is a 94.94 percent increase over 2016.



Taiwan expects to greet about 700,000 Vietnamese guests in 2018, according to the report from VNA.



The report notes that a MoU signed between both countries in 2012 has incrementally made visa policies more and more favorable over the past 6 years.



As Vietnam’s economy continues to grow, so will its tourism sector, and as Taiwan continues to pursue the New Southbound Policy establishing closer economic and cultural links with the nations of Southeast Asia, both nations can expect reciprocal tourism to continue growing in the years to come.



Vietnam is known for the stunning tropical Mekong Delata region, fascinating historical architecture like that of Hue city, beautiful coastal areas like Tra Nang and Ha Nong Bay, and also very similar to Taiwan, for the very friendly and hospitable nature of the people.

