New TSA screening measures for carry-on luggage in effect at all US airports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States announced tougher screening regulations for carry-on items at all U.S. airports in a press release on April 12.



The new measures, which are an extension of security regulations introduced last year, and have already been phased in at most airports, call for TSA agents to ask travelers to remove food items, powders, or any objects which could obstruct the view of X-Ray imaging machines.



Last year, the TSA decided that travelers carrying any electric equipment, such as laptops, tablets, e-readers, and hand-held game consoles would have to be removed from the carry-on, prior to passing through the security checkpoint.



With the new regulations, food items in bags or wrappers, and potentially makeup bags or items encased in plastic may also need to be removed from the carry-on bag, according to the official Press Release.



Quoted in the release is TSA administrator David Pekoske who says “Our security efforts remain focused on always staying ahead of those trying to do us harm and ensuring travelers get to their destination safely.”



The Press Release explains that “TSA officers may ask travelers to separate dense foods, powders and other items to allow screening officers to obtain a clear X-ray image for security purposes. Items that cannot be identified and resolved at the checkpoint are prohibited from entering the cabin of the aircraft.”

Travelers headed to the U.S. or planning travel from the U.S. to other regions should take note of the new procedures before preparing for security checks at U.S. airports.