AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A man sits outside an American apparel store in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping promised to cut auto import taxes and open China's markets further amid a spiraling trade dispute with the United States.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye rally for her release in Seoul, where she was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

In disputed Kashmir, an Indian policeman fires a smoke grenade to disperse stone-throwing youths who were protesting the killings of three civilians.

The Fiji team celebrates after defeating Kenya in the final of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong.

