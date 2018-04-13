  1. Home
Hamilton quickest in first practice for Chinese GP

By  Associated Press
2018/04/13 11:48

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks at the paddock of the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Sh

A security guard tries to hold barricades as Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland signs his autograph for fans at the Shanghai International Circu

SHANGHAI (AP) — Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was quickest in Friday's first practice for the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Englishman has won five times in China — including last year — and will be looking for his first victory of the season on Sunday. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the first two races in Australia and Bahrain.

Hamilton of Mercedes clocked 1 minute, 33.999 seconds on the 5.451-kilometer circuit. Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen was 0.359 seconds behind, followed by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Vettel were next.

The track was dry on a chilly day with the possibility of rain for the second session later on Friday.