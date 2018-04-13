|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|New York
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Baltimore
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Seattle
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Oakland
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Texas
|4
|10
|.286
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 9, Houston 8
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 7
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1
|Friday's Games
Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.