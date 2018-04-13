|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Mauer Min
|10
|34
|6
|14
|.412
|Cano Sea
|10
|32
|10
|13
|.406
|Betts Bos
|12
|46
|14
|17
|.370
|Bogaerts Bos
|9
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|HRamirez Bos
|11
|42
|8
|15
|.357
|Altuve Hou
|13
|51
|8
|18
|.353
|MChapman Oak
|13
|49
|11
|17
|.347
|Judge NYY
|13
|49
|12
|17
|.347
|Simmons LAA
|13
|55
|12
|19
|.345
|DGordon Sea
|10
|42
|7
|14
|.333
|Gregorius NYY
|13
|42
|11
|14
|.333
|Lowrie Oak
|13
|54
|5
|18
|.333
|Segura Sea
|10
|42
|8
|14
|.333
|Home Runs
Davidson, Chicago, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; 21 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 12; HRamirez, Boston, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; MChapman, Oakland, 11; 10 tied at 10.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.