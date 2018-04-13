  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/13 11:04
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 10 2 .833
Toronto 8 5 .615
New York 6 7 .462
Baltimore 5 8 .385
Tampa Bay 3 9 .250 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 8 5 .615
Minnesota 6 4 .600 ½
Chicago 4 7 .364 3
Detroit 4 8 .333
Kansas City 3 7 .300
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Houston 9 4 .692 1
Seattle 6 4 .600
Oakland 5 8 .385 5
Texas 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 7

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Oakland 16, L.A. Dodgers 6

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Tillman 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Fiers 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.