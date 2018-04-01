Pompeo stresses diplomacy with China, supports US weapon sales to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Thursday April 12, Congress held a confirmation hearing to interview Mike Pompeo who has been nominated for the office of Secretary of State.

Although Pompeo’s confirmation to the post still appears uncertain, the candidate did say that he supports U.S. weapon sales to Taiwan in accordance with the actions of all previous administrations and Taiwan Relations Act.



During the interviews, Pompeo, who has been criticized as a warhawk and hardliner, consistently emphasized the importance of diplomacy in dealing with the geopolitical situation in Asia.

His comments on relations with China, Taiwan and nations of Southeast Asia were all prompted by Senator Cory Gardner, who is the chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cyber security Policy under the Senate Committee of Foreign Relations.

While Pompeo agreed that North Korea is the most dangerous threat for regional and global security facing the U.S. currently, Pompeo also explained that a comprehensive policy of active diplomacy and economic measures were important to curtailing Chinese political influence in the region.



Cory Gardner mentioned on two occasions that China had just announced live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait to be held next week, however Pompeo did not respond to the matter directly, instead suggesting that a long term generational strategy would serve U.S. interests in the region.



When Gardner asked if Taiwan should be invited to join annual international military exercises like RIMPAC, led by U.S. forces, Pompeo stated that he “didn’t know” the answer to the question.

Many criticize Pompeo for his record of supporting military action and a robust U.S. intelligence apparatus, but he has also been called a friend of Taiwan. His lukewarm statements towards Taiwan in the hearing likely reflect an attempt to soften his image with regard to supporting hard U.S. military power in the Asian region.



Despite strong praise and endorsement from all the Senate Republicans, excluding Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, CNN reports that Pompeo’s confirmation is far from certain, since there may not be enough Democratic senators willing to vote in his favor on the committee or the Senate floor.



(To view the dialogue between Gardner and Pompeo concerning Asia affairs, see the video below starting at the 1:49:00 mark, and the 3:18:00 mark.)