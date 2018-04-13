  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/13 10:31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 001 000 110—3 9 3
Cleveland 240 300 00x—9 15 2

Fulmer, C.Bell (4), Jimenez (8) and Hicks; Bauer, Goody (8), Belisle (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 1-1. L_Fulmer 1-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (3), Lindor (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 100 010 400—6 9 0
Chicago 000 100 000—1 7 1

Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hendricks, Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Edwards (9) and Caratini. W_Williams 3-0. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (2), Frazier (1), Polanco 2 (5). Chicago, Schwarber (3).

___

Colorado 210 002 000—5 9 0
Washington 000 010 000—1 4 1

Bettis, Shaw (8), McGee (9) and Iannetta; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Gott (7), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Bettis 2-0. L_G.Gonzalez 1-1. HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu 2 (4). Washington, Kendrick (1).

___

St. Louis 201 011 701—13 12 1
Cincinnati 202 000 000— 4 7 3

Wacha, Brebbia (6), Mayers (7) and Molina, Pena; Romano, Brice (5), Garrett (6), Weiss (7), Rainey (7), Reed (8), Pennington (9) and Barnhart. W_Wacha 2-1. L_Brice 0-2. Sv_Mayers (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (3), Ozuna (2), Molina (4), DeJong (4).