Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|001
|000
|110—3
|9
|3
|Cleveland
|240
|300
|00x—9
|15
|2
Fulmer, C.Bell (4), Jimenez (8) and Hicks; Bauer, Goody (8), Belisle (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 1-1. L_Fulmer 1-2. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (3), Lindor (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|400—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|1
Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli; Hendricks, Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Edwards (9) and Caratini. W_Williams 3-0. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (2), Frazier (1), Polanco 2 (5). Chicago, Schwarber (3).
___
|Colorado
|210
|002
|000—5
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
Bettis, Shaw (8), McGee (9) and Iannetta; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Gott (7), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Bettis 2-0. L_G.Gonzalez 1-1. HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu 2 (4). Washington, Kendrick (1).
___
|St. Louis
|201
|011
|701—13
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|202
|000
|000—
|4
|7
|3
Wacha, Brebbia (6), Mayers (7) and Molina, Pena; Romano, Brice (5), Garrett (6), Weiss (7), Rainey (7), Reed (8), Pennington (9) and Barnhart. W_Wacha 2-1. L_Brice 0-2. Sv_Mayers (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (3), Ozuna (2), Molina (4), DeJong (4).