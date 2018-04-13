Indian Spring Carnival comes to Taipei Main Station Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Indian musical and dance performances to take center stage at the 2018 India Spring Carnival.

The India Taipei Association (ITA) is hosting the India Spring Carnival this Saturday, 14 April 2018 with the support of Taipei City Government. The celebration will take place in the lobby of Taipei Main Station from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm.



(Photo courtesy of India Taipei Association (ITA))

This year's Indian Spring Carnival will host a variety of Indian cultural dances and musical performances including traditional dances such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi. In addition, there will be Bollywood dance performances and Rajasthani, Gujarati and Bengali folk dances.



(Photo courtesy of India Taipei Association (ITA))

Attendees will have the opportunity to try on Indian Sarees and Turbans. They can also get exquisite Henna designs (temporary body art), and buy Indian organic beauty products.





(Photo by flickr user Ajith Kumar)

The carnival will teach event guests about yoga and Indian tourism, such as getting photographs taken in front of the beautiful Kumbhalgarh Fort. The fort is a popular tourist site located in the western state of Rajasthan and was added to the UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2013.



(Photo courtesy of Pixabay)

Local Indian restaurants in Taiwan will provide a taste of the culinary diversity of India. Participants will have the freedom to enjoy various culinary cuisines and delicacies from different regions of India.

The India Taipei Association (ITA) and the Indian community in Taiwan are actively working to present an event welcoming everyone to enjoy Indian culture. The stalls of the Indian community associations in Taiwan will depict their cultures of the various regions of India and represent the cultural diversity of the country.

For more information, please check out the Facebook page of the India Taipei Association.