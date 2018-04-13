|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Posey SF
|11
|36
|5
|14
|.389
|Grandal LAD
|9
|32
|5
|12
|.375
|Hoskins Phi
|11
|33
|7
|12
|.364
|LeMahieu Col
|14
|57
|8
|20
|.351
|Kendrick Was
|11
|43
|3
|15
|.349
|Swanson Atl
|11
|46
|5
|16
|.348
|Moran Pit
|10
|35
|5
|12
|.343
|Dickerson Pit
|10
|41
|9
|14
|.341
|Bryant ChC
|12
|48
|7
|16
|.333
|Cabrera NYM
|11
|45
|10
|15
|.333
|RFlaherty Atl
|11
|36
|7
|12
|.333
|Hosmer SD
|13
|51
|7
|17
|.333
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4; 9 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; 6 tied at 9.
|Pitching
TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.