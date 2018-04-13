Temperature in northern Taiwan to drop 10 degrees by Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan New) -- Taiwan will continue to see balmy weather today (April 13) and tomorrow, but as northeasterly winds approach tomorrow night temperatures will drop by as much as 10 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Daytime highs in northern Taiwan today will range between 29 to 32 degrees, central Taiwan will see highs of 31 to 32 degrees and southern Taiwan will see highs ranging between 31 to 34 degrees. Daytime highs on Saturday will range between 30 to 31 degrees, central Taiwan will see a high of 32 degrees, and southern Taiwan will see the highs range between 31 and 33 degrees.

However, as seasonal northeasterly winds approach tomorrow night, high temperatures on Sunday will drop to 10 degrees lower. In northern Taiwan, the highs will only hit 21 to 22 degrees, central Taiwan will see highs ranging between 24 to 25 degrees and southern Taiwan will see highs of 28 to 30 degrees.

Thunderstorms will also be more likely on Sunday throughout northern Taiwan, while central Taiwan will see occasional showers and southern Taiwan will be partly cloudy. Lows on Sunday will drop down to 16 degrees in northern Taiwan, 18 degrees in central Taiwan and 21 degrees in southern Taiwan.

On Monday, temperatures will remain cool with occasional rain as another weather front arrives. By Tuesday, as the weather front passes through, rain and cool temperatures will continue.

On Wednesday, the weather front will have left Taiwan and the rain will subside, but temperatures will remain cool. Temperatures are not expected to rise again until Thursday, but fluctuations in temperature between day and night will be great.