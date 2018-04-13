2 Indian athletes out of Comm Games for needle possession

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Two Indian athletes have been kicked out of the Commonwealth Games after being found with needles at the athletes village.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin said Friday that triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodii had been banned from the Games and ordered to return home immediately.

It's the second time India has been investigated at these games for breaching the no-needles policy after a doctor with the boxing team was reprimanded last week.

Martin said Babu and Thodi had been removed from the athletes village and games officials had recommended they "depart Australia on the first flight available."