Women in the World Summit: Weinstein accusers speak out

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the first women to speak out against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein says the #MeToo movement is "the most important thing" to happen to women since the right to vote.

Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento spoke on Thursday at the opening panel of the Women in the World summit in New York City. She was joined by Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, an Italian model who has accused Weinstein of groping her, and Laura Boldrini, a member of Italy's parliament who is an outspoken advocate for women's rights.

Argento says speaking out is the one chance she's had in her lifetime "to advance the whole human species."

Argento says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1997. Battilana Gutierrez says she was groped during a 2015 meeting in Manhattan.

Weinstein has denied non-consensual sex allegations.