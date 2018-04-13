The Latest: US agency decries ruling in police grant case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a nationwide injunction issued by a federal judge in Los Angeles involving a U.S. Justice Department grant program (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The U.S. Justice Department says an injunction barring it from giving priority status in a grant program to police departments that agree to cooperate with immigration officials is overbroad and inconsistent with the law.

Spokesman Devin O'Malley said Thursday the federal agency has lawful discretion to give additional consideration to cities that agree to work with immigration officials.

The federal COPS Hiring Program awards more than $98 million to police departments across the U.S. to hire more officers for community policing.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously said departments could receive additional points in the application process by agreeing to cooperate with immigration authorities.

However, a judge ruled Thursday the move would "upset the constitutional balance" by forcing police to participate in immigration enforcement.

O'Malley says the Justice Department will defend its position.

2:20 p.m.

A federal judge in Los Angeles has issued a nationwide injunction barring the Justice Department from giving priority status for grants to police departments that agree to cooperate with immigration officials.

The ruling came Thursday after Los Angeles — a sanctuary city — filed a request for an injunction. City Attorney Mike Feuer said it was a victory.

The federal COPS Hiring Program awards more than $98 million to police departments across the U.S. to hire more officers to engage in community policing.

In September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said police departments could receive additional points in the application process if they agreed to fully cooperate with immigration authorities.

The judge ruled that such a consideration would "upset the constitutional balance" by forcing police to participate in immigration enforcement.

A Justice Department spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.