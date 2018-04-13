Mexican court: prosecutors misused video of candidate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An electoral court in Mexico says the attorney general's office illegally used public funds to interfere in the country's July 1 presidential campaign after the office released a surveillance video of opposition candidate Ricardo Anaya.

The attorney general's office has been criticized for leaking details of investigations against opposition candidates, especially Anaya.

In February, the office released a surveillance video of the candidate and his lawyer in the lobby of the prosecutors' office in which one of them can be heard swearing.

The electoral court ruled Thursday it was an invasion of Anaya's privacy, a misuse of public funds and could influence the election.

The court referred the case to the assistant prosecutor for organized crime and the head of the press office to the attorney general's internal affairs office.