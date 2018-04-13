  1. Home
2018/04/13 05:38
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Posey SF 11 36 5 14 .389
Grandal LAD 9 32 5 12 .375
Hoskins Phi 11 33 7 12 .364
Kendrick Was 10 40 2 14 .350
Swanson Atl 11 46 5 16 .348
Moran Pit 10 35 5 12 .343
Dickerson Pit 10 41 9 14 .341
Bryant ChC 12 48 7 16 .333
Cabrera NYM 11 45 10 15 .333
RFlaherty Atl 11 36 7 12 .333
Hosmer SD 13 51 7 17 .333
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Pitching

TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.