Bomb blast at packed Somalia stadium kills 5 football fans

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police say a bomb blast at a stadium in southern Somalia has killed five football fans.

Col. Abdirizak Ahmed tells The Associated Press that eight others were wounded in the explosion during a local match in the packed stadium in the port town of Barawe.

He says most are seriously wounded and are being treated at a local hospital.

Witnesses say the bomb was buried in the sandy stadium.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Barawe once was a key al-Shabab stronghold before Somali and African Union forces seized the town and drove out the extremists, who had banned sports activities in areas under their control.

Al-Shabab still has a large presence in Lower Shabelle region and has carried out several attacks in the town.