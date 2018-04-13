Large power outage hits Puerto Rico's capital, nearby areas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Another widespread power outage has been reported in Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

The island's Electric Power Authority said Thursday that a main line supplying power to the capital of San Juan and surrounding areas has been affected. Officials said they were investigating.

The announcement sparked outrage across social media from people who said they are fed up with ongoing outages and demanded a permanent fix to that line, which has failed several times in recent months.

Overall, more than 50,000 customers remain in the dark since the Category 4 storm struck on Sept. 20 and destroyed up to 75 percent of distribution lines.

Federal officials said Wednesday they expect to have a plan to strengthen and stabilize the power grid by June.