Speaker Ryan departure sparks unrest, GOP fears losing House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are bracing for the political fallout after the surprise retirement announcement from House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Ryan's relinquishing of one of the most powerful positions in Washington has left Republicans scrambling over not only who will replace him, but whether he can stick around until January, as he plans.

Ryan's now-lame-duck status threatens to clip GOP fundraising ahead of a more difficult election season than expected. Voters are fired up in opposition to President Donald Trump and Republicans are mindful that their message touting regulatory relief and tax cuts may not be enough.

Control of the House was already at risk in a tough midterm election. Now, some wonder if the GOP grip on the majority is already lost.