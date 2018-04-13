Princess Anne visits her father Prince Philip in hospital

LONDON (AP) — Princess Anne has visited her father Prince Philip in the hospital in London where he is recovering from hip replacement surgery.

She visited the 96-year-old Philip at the King Edward VII Hospital for 50 minutes Thursday afternoon and said afterward he is "on good form."

Philip is recovering after undergoing surgery on April 4.

Buckingham Palace said after the surgery that Philip was in "good spirits" and making progress. There have been no official updates since then.

He is expected to need a rehabilitation period and to use crutches for a number of weeks.