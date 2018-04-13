Renowned Mexican writer Sergio Pitol dies at 85

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican cultural officials are confirming the death of Sergio Pitol, the celebrated author, essayist and translator and winner of the 2005 Cervantes Prize — the most prestigious award for literature in the Spanish-speaking world. He was 85.

Alberto Salamanca is a spokesman for the Mexican government's Department of Culture. He confirms that Pitol died Thursday morning.

Born March 18, 1933, Pitol was known for such works as "Mephisto's Waltz" and his "Trilogy of Memory," which included "The Art of Flight," ''The Journey" and "The Magician of Vienna."

He was also awarded Mexico's National Literature Prize in 1983, and the Juan Rulfo Latin American and Caribbean Prize in 1999.