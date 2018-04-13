Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 16

WASHINGTON— Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases builder sentiment index for April, 10 a.m.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

TUESDAY, April 17

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for March; 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, April 18

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, April 19

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 20

No major events.