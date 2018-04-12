EU committee says Hungary should be censured

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A European Parliament committee says Hungary's government should be sanctioned because of its lack of respect for democracy and the rule of law.

The Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs committee recommended Thursday triggering disciplinary proceedings that could result in Hungary losing its voting rights in the European Council, which is comprised of the leaders of EU countries.

Dutch parliament member Judith Sargentini, says Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government "time and time again ... has undermined the independence of the judiciary, freedom of the press and the fundamental rights of its citizens."

Orban's party won a parliamentary election held Sunday. Since the government is unlikely to change course, "the Council must initiate proceedings now," Sargentini said.

In December, Poland became the first EU member to be warned it was at risk of contravening EU law.