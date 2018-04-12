Pence to meet with 4 Latin American leaders during summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to meet with four Latin American leaders during his weekend trip to Peru for an international summit where he is filling in for President Donald Trump.

Pence will meet with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina. The White House said Thursday that the vice president is also expected to hold a multi-lateral meeting with several Caribbean leaders.

Trump pulled out of the summit to oversee the U.S. response to an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria.

The vice president is expected to try to counter Chinese attempts to increase its economic influence in the Americas. The summit comes as Trump faces a trade dispute with China.