Bring your unloaded gun: Gun rights supporters plan rallies

Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded rifles to rallies at state capitols across the U.S. this weekend to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.

A group called the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans is spreading word of the gatherings on social media. Coalition co-founder David Clayton says organizers have permits for rallies Saturday in 45 states. He stressed that people should only bring guns in states where it's legal.

Some gun rights advocates say they've played a limited role in the rallies. Erich Pratt of Gun Owners of America said his group plans to alert members but isn't helping organize the rallies.