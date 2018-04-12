Firestone to host the world's best players over 50 next year

Firestone Country Club in Ohio is going from hosting the world's best players to hosting the world's best over 50.

The PGA Tour says Bridgestone will switch its title sponsorship at Firestone next year from a World Golf Championship to the Senior Players Championship, which the tour regards as one of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions.

Firestone has been hosting premier events since the original World Series of Golf began in 1962 as a four-man exhibition. The South Course also hosted the 1975 PGA Championship won by Jack Nicklaus. It has been a World Golf Championships event since 1999 except for one year when it was played at Sahalee in Washington state.

That event will move to Memphis, Tennessee, next year. An announcement was expected later Thursday.