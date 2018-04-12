Nick Nolte looks back on his movie roles, drugs, mug shots

NEW YORK (AP) — You might remember Nick Nolte's infamous mug shot from 2002, the one where the three-time Oscar nominee has wild hair. But did you know he has another one from many years before that arrest?

In 1961 Nolte was busted for selling fake draft cards, fined $75,000 and sentenced to 75 years in prison, later suspended.

Both embarrassing incidents are heartily discussed in his new memoir, "Rebel: My Life Outside the Lines." Nolte, now 77, is ready to tell his story — warts and all.

Says Nolte: "I've had two mug shots in my lifetime. It's hard to get those. And if you get them, you better make sure you examine the circumstances that you got them."